× FOX43 News to host Meet and Greet at Wild West Summer Fest at the York Fairgrounds

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– FOX43 is hosting a Meet and Greet during the Wild West Summer Fest at the York Fairgrounds.

On Saturday, July 7, you’ll be able to meet your favorite FOX43 News team member according to the following schedule:

1-3 p.m.

MaryEllen Pann

Jackie De Tore

Chelsea Koerbler

Todd Sadowski

Trenice Bishop

3-5 p.m.

Jack Eble

Evan Forrester

Andrea Michaels

Andrew Kalista

Ali Bradley

Find us at the FOX43 Tent during the Wild West Summer Fest!

For more information on Wild West Summer Fest, you can visit their website here.