× Harrisburg International Airport to receive $6.5 million grant

Harrisburg International Airport is one of 214 airports across the country that will receive a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The grant, totaled at $6.5 million, will be used to rehabilitate a runway at HIA.

The announcement was made Friday by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“If you want a strong transportation system, you have to invest in airport infrastructure,” said Secretary Elaine L. Chao. “Airports are the backbone of aviation. These communities are going to reap greater safety, efficiency, and economic dividends for years to come.”

Other Pennsylvania-based airports that will receive grants include John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County and Pittsburgh International.