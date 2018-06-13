× Man convicted of pistol-whipping 19-year-old victim at Lancaster County park

LANCASTER — A 37-year-old Chambersburg man was convicted Tuesday of pistol-whipping a 19-year-old victim at a Manheim Township community park, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

A Lancaster County jury deliberated for about 40 minutes before finding Jeremy T. Alston of illegal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment, the DA said. The incident occurred on Sept. 23, 2016 at Neffsville Community Park.

Alston will be sentenced after a background check.

Assistant District Attorneys Travis S. Anderson and Caitlin Blazer served as prosecutors at the two-day trial. According to testimony, Alston showed up armed for a pre-arranged fight involving his son and another teen. He then pulled out the gun and pistol-whipped the victim in the face.

The victim, who sustained facial fractures requiring three metal plates, 19 screws and 50 staples to repair, testified that he is still receiving medical treatment.

Alston, formerly of Chambersburg, was not convicted of simple assault and terroristic threats.