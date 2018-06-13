× Nationals activate 2B Daniel Murphy from DL

WASHINGTON– The Nationals have activated 2B Daniel Murphy from the Disabled List.

Murphy, 33, made his season debut on Tuesday after missing the first two months due to microfracture surgery on his knee.

He went 0-4 in his return to the lineup.

However, without one of their best hitters, the Nationals were able to remain afloat, and are only one game behind the Atlanta Braves for first place in the NL East.

Now, the Nationals hope that Murphy can provide the same type of production post-knee surgery, as he is a career .333 hitter over two full seasons in a Washington uniform.