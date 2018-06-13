× Police investigating sexual assault after teen was knocked out, dropped off at McDonald’s in Juniata County

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa.– State Police are investigating a sexual assault in which a teen was allegedly knocked out and dropped off at a McDonald’s upon regaining consciousness.

On May 27 around 4:30 p.m., the victim’s father contacted State Police at Lewistown to report that his 16-year-old daughter was missing from their Mifflin Borough residence.

Police were unable to locate the teen until her mother received a call from the teen’s friend around 7:45 p.m. The friend said that the missing teen was at a McDonald’s in Lewistown.

Upon arrival, police found the teen victim hysterical and trying.

The victim told police that she was struck on the head and believed she was sexually assaulted.

According to police, the victim said she was outside her residence around 4:00 p.m. when a black truck pulled into the alley behind her home.

A white man with a dark beard and dark hat asked her if she knew how to get to Lewistown.

The man then allegedly hit the victim in the head, knocking her out.

The victim told police that she blacked out and woke up in the back seat of the truck.

At one point, the victim said she regained consciousness and saw a street sign that read “State College” but passed back out until her arrival at the McDonald’s in Lewistown.

At that time, the suspect allegedly told the victim to get out of the truck, handed her cellphone back to her before leaving in an unknown direction.

If you have information on this crime, any serious crime, or wanted person, you can call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD.