Police seek help in identifying Lancaster County retail theft suspect

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Police are seeking help in identifying the suspect in a reported retail theft incident that took place late last month at a Target store in East Lampeter Township.

According to East Lampeter Township Police, the pictured suspect entered the store, located on the 2300 block of Covered Bridge Drive, on May 29. He loaded various electronic products worth an estimated $1,239.92 into a shopping cart, which he then pushed past all points of sale without paying, police say. He ignored requests from store employees to produce a receipt, placed all the items except for a television into a black BMW 528i, and entered the vehicle, which then left the scene.

Police say the vehicle had a PA registration number KMJ4481.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at (717) 291-4676.