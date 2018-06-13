× Repair work on Harvey Taylor Bridge in Harrisburg rescheduled to June 25

HARRISBURG — Repair work on the Harvey Taylor Bridge, which spans the Susquehanna River between Wormleysburg and Harrisburg, has been rescheduled from June 18 to June 25, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The one-day operation will restrict eastbound traffic on the bridge to one lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., PennDOT says. If the scheduled repair work cannot be finished by 3 p.m. on Monday, it will extend into Tuesday.

In addition to the single-lane traffic restriction, PennDOT says, the sidewalk on the south side of the bridge will also be closed to foot and bicycle traffic while the work is performed. Pedestrians and bicyclists will still be permitted to use the sidewalk on the bridge’s north side.

The repair work is a retrofit of a plug weld in one of the bridge’s steel girders near the east end of the bridge, PennDOT says. According to PennDOT, it used to be a common construction practice to fill an unused hole that had been drilled into a steel beam with a metal weld. That is no longer a practice, and the retrofit involves removing the plug weld, enlarging the existing hole, inserting a bolt with a washer, and securing the bolt with a hex nut, PennDOT says.

J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Pennsylvania, is the contractor that will be performing the repair for PennDOT.