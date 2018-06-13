Severe weather possible this afternoon, then enjoying some gorgeous weather!

SEVERE THREAT: After a few morning showers, we’re monitoring a low threat for severe weather, especially across our northwestern counties. The yellow-shaded region is a SLIGHT risk of severe weather. On a scale of 1-to-5, it’s a 2 basically north and west of I-81. The rest of the area is in a MARGINAL threat, or a 1 on a scale of 1-to-5. The main threats today will be gusty 60+MPH winds, flash flooding and small hail. The tornado threat is very, very low. Storms will come in two waves, with the first having the highest chance of becoming severe in the mid-afternoon. The first round of storms ends by the evening. Our second round will start later in the evening and continue into the very early morning hours of Thursday. Showers end before the Thursday morning commute.

BEAUTIFUL REST OF THE WEEK: We’re going to cash in on some well-deserved dry time to finish the week. Morning lows near 60-degrees with highs around 80 serve us well for both Thursday and Friday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine as well with light winds. Get out and enjoy!

FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND: The holiday weekend is shaping up nicely, as well. Temperatures certainly will climb throughout the weekend, with mid-80s for Saturday and upper-80s for Sunday. A few places will hit 90-degrees for Father’s Day. Skies are partly-to-mostly sunny the entire weekend. We can’t rule out a stray thunderstorm for Sunday, but most of the area stays dry and hot!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long