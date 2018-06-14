× Chester County man accused of abducting, sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl

CHESTER COUNTY — The Chester County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday it is charging a 35-year-old Avondale man with the abduction and sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl Sunday.

Humberto Guzman-Garcia, of the 300 block of Lake Road, has been arrested and is charged with kidnapping, aggravated indecent assault, attempted rape, and other related offenses. Chester County District Attorney Thomas P. Hogan said Guzman-Garcia is a stranger to the victim and her family.

“This crime is every parent’s worst nightmare,” Hogan said in a press release announcing the charges. “A monster comes out of the night, abducts your child, and sexually assaults her. This is proof that evil exists in the world.”

Authorities say the victim’s parents realized she was missing from her bedroom at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. While searching his yard for her, the victim’s father spotted Guzman-Garcia about 50 yards away, holding down the victim. Guzman-Garcia’s pants were down, the victim’s father told police. Guzman-Garcia fled when the father approached.

The father told police the victim’s underwear had been taken off and were on the ground.

Police say the victim told her father that Guzman-Garcia knocked on her bedroom door and abducted her when she answered. He then took her outside and sexually assaulted her, the victim said.

The victim’s family called police, who arrived and found Guzman-Garcia hiding in a disabled car nearby, according to the criminal complaint affidavit. The victim’s father identified Guzman-Garcia as the man who was assaulting the victim.

Guzman-Garcia is being held in Chester County Prison after he was unable to post bail, according to Hogan.

“This was a bold and brazen attack,” Hogan said in the press release. “Given the nature of the attack, we are concerned there could have been prior victims. Anybody with information about Humberto Guzman-Garcia should call the police to assist in the investigation. We will not stand for children being hurt in Chester County.”