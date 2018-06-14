× Ephrata couple to serve up to 7 years in prison for spree of thefts

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Ephrata couple has been sentenced to state prison after a series of distraction thefts that they used to steal cash.

Chad Bright, 39, and Tonya Snyder, 37, pleaded guilty on Friday to counts of theft, conspiracy, burglary and criminal trespassing in connection to the spree from October 2017 to January 2018 in northern and eastern parts of Lancaster County.

In exchange for their pleas, both Bright and Snyder will serve 2½ to 7 years in prison.

The couple targeted the following small businesses or road-side stands that had few employees, while also using distractions to commit the crimes:

Doll Boutique in Warwick Township: Bright lured an employee outside while Snyder took $400 from a register.

Brunnerville Greenhouse in Warwick Township: Snyder asked to see a pot while Bright took $135 from a register.

Roadside produce stand in Warwick Township: a can of red beets – valued at $3.50 – was taken.

Esh Quilty and Crafts in Leacock Township: $80 was taken.

Old Clay House Antique Shop in Clay Township: Bright lured an employee upstairs as Snyder took $402 from a drawer and the employee’s wallet.

Weaver’s Turkey Farm in West Earl Township: $150 was taken from drawers.