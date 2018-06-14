Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules
FOX43 Job of the Day, sponsored by Elwood Staffing

Posted 9:45 AM, June 14, 2018, by

Today’s Job of the Day:

MENASHA
Newville PA
Warehouse Associates / Line Leads / Forklift Operators
1st & 2nd shift
Temp-to-Hire with Benefits!
Contact our Carlisle Branch – 717-218-5011
With a number of locations in Central, Pa., Elwood Staffing  is not far away for your next career opportunity. Looking for a long-term, short-term, full-time or part-time work, Elwood Staffing has branches in Camp Hill, Carlisle, Chambersburg, York, Reading, Harrisburg, Lebanon, Lancaster and Hanover to assist your needs. Visit Elwood Staffing’s website here.
