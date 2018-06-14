× Franklin & Marshall poll shows Gov. Wolf leads Wagner by 19% points among registered voters

A Franklin & Marshall College Poll, released on Thursday shows that Gov. Tom Wolf leads Scott Wagner, a businessman and former state senator, by 19 percentage points among registered voters.

Wolf garnered 48 percent of support compared to Wagner’s 29 percent.

In the U.S. Senate battle, Casey leads U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta by 17 percentage points (44 percent to 27 percent).

It was the first statewide poll since the May primary election decided which Republicans would face Wolf and Casey in the Nov. 6 general election.

Since Wagner became the official GOP candidate, Wolf’s lead increased 10 percentage points.

But with so much time left, Wagner and Barletta are expected to close the gap when TV ad wars begin.

The poll found one-in-four voters remains undecided and a lot of those voters were Republicans and Independents.

Sixty-two percent of Democrats said they were “very interested” in casting ballots in the fall compared to half of the Republican respondents and 41 percent of independent voters.

The poll of 472 voters was conducted between June 4 and 10.