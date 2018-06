× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 First at Four (June 14, 2018)

Chronic Wasting Disease is a threat to Pennsylvania’s deer population, with almost 50 cases discovered since 2012. The disease attacks the brain, eventually killing infected deer. We’ll be at a public hearing today where the House Game and Fisheries Committee will comment on the issue, so you can expect more on this story coming up today on FOX43 News First at Four.