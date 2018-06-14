× Philadelphia Eagles to receive Super Bowl rings on Thursday

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia Eagles are set to receive their Super Bowl rings on Thursday.

While speaking to the media on Monday, coach Doug Pederson told NBC Sports Philadelphia that the team can turn the page on their Super Bowl LII win after receiving their rings on Thursday, saying the team can re-focus at “12:01 a.m. on June 15.”

The team was the first in franchise history to win the Super Bowl, after defeating the New England Patriots in the February match up.

According to Mike Garafolo, fans will be able to purchase replica Super Bowl rings.