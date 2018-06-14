× Police seek help in identifying driver of motorcycle involved in June 7 crash near New Oxford

ADAMS COUNTY — Eastern Adams Regional Police are seeking help from the public in identifying the driver of a motorcycle that was involved in an accident on Red Hill Road near New Oxford in the early morning hours on June 7.

According to police, a patrolman traveling east on the 1100 block of Red Hill Road at 1:16 a.m. noticed a motorcycle sitting in a grassy area on the side of the roadway. The motorcycle had fresh damage on its sides, and its driver was not in the area.

The officer ran the motorcycle’s license plate number and found it was registered to David Daniel Press of York, but the registration was suspended for insurance cancellation. The motorcycle was towed from the scene, police say.

Police believe the motorcycle was traveling west on Red Hill Road when it crossed into the left lane, skidded onto its right side, and slid off the roadway into a field, where it flipped onto its left side and came to rest in bushes. The driver then pushed the motorcycle back to the side of the road and left the scene, police say.

According to police, Press called later in the day on June 7, inquiring about the location of the motorcycle. When the officer asked Press what happened on the night of the accident, Press allegedly told him he could not answer because his attorney told him not to, police say.

Press was told the accident is under investigation and the motorcycle will not be released until the investigation is complete.

Police are asking for public help in confirming the identity of the motorcycle’s driver. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or any other information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Darryl Keller of Eastern Adams Regional Police at (717) 624-1614 ext. 202 or via email at dkeller@earpd.org.