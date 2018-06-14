Fire marshal investigating Providence Township barn fire

Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules
Posted 4:28 AM, June 14, 2018, by , Updated at 05:51AM, June 14, 2018

Photo Credit: Tom Amico

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– The fire marshal is investigating a barn fire from late Wednesday night.

Emergency personnel responded to a 2-alarm barn fire in the first block of Snyder Hollow Road in Providence Township around 10:45 p.m. on June 13 for a reported barn fire.

There is no word on the extent of any damage or if any injuries have been suffered.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.