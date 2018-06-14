× Second man arrested in connection to Lancaster City Hall arson

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A second man has been arrested in connection to the Lancaster City Hall arson.

Patrick Baker, 18, is facing terrorism, arson, vandalism and criminal conspiracy charges for the incident.

On June 12, police announced the arrest of Dwain London Jr. in connection to the arson investigation.

However, the search continued for another unidentified male.

On June 13, detectives received information that the man featured in the video appeared to be Baker, of York.

Police were able to locate Baker in York, and confirmed that he had been with London at the Turkey Hill store, and conspired with London to set the fires.

He was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $2,000,000 bail.