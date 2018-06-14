Sixers exercise team option on Richaun Holmes

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 4: Richaun Holmes #22 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates after scoring during the first period of the game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on April 4, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA– The 76ers have exercised their team option to retain a young big man.
The team announced they have chosen to exercise their team option on F/C Richaun Holmes, allowing the team one year of control before he can reach free agency.
Holmes, 25, played sparingly last season, appearing in only 48 games as the back up to C Joel Embiid.
With some roster shuffling expected this off season, Holmes could see his role expand in 2018-19.