Spotted: Bear roams around this FOX43 viewer’s back yard in Upper Allen Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Yep, there was definitely a bear roaming around the Winding Hills housing development in Upper Allen Township Wednesday night, as FOX43.com reported earlier today.

Viewer Scott Brown, who lives on the 1800 block of Sapling Court in the development, sent in this photo of the black bear visiting his back yard last night.

Brown said the bear had gotten some illicit snacks from his bird feeder Tuesday night, and returned for more Wednesday evening.

“We called 911 and an officer came over around 8 p.m.,” Brown said in an email. “The bear made another appearance in the back yard while the officer was here. Pretty cool!”

Brown added that he hopes the bear is caught and released at a safe location soon.

In the meantime, Upper Allen Township Police say, residents in the area are asked to move their trash containers and bird feeders inside, so they don’t attract the bear.

Police say they’re working with the State Game Commission to trap the bear and relocate it. Anyone who sees the bear or who has other concerns is asked to contact police at (717) 238-9676 or via 911.