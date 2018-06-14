× State of New York sues President Trump, family for alleged violations of state, federal charities law

NEW YORK — The New York attorney general is suing President Donald Trump’s charitable foundation along with its directors — the President, his sons Eric and Donald Jr. and daughter Ivanka, alleging they violated state and federal charities law.

Attorney General Barbara Underwood alleges a pattern of persistent illegal conduct over more than a decade that includes extensive unlawful political coordination with the Trump presidential campaign.