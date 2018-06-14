Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules
State of New York sues President Trump, family for alleged violations of state, federal charities law

NEW YORK — The New York attorney general is suing President Donald Trump’s charitable foundation along with its directors — the President, his sons Eric and Donald Jr. and daughter Ivanka, alleging they violated state and federal charities law.

Attorney General Barbara Underwood alleges a pattern of persistent illegal conduct over more than a decade that includes extensive unlawful political coordination with the Trump presidential campaign.