Thursday is less humid and breezy with plenty of sunshine

LESS HUMID THURSDAY: Conditions have cleared across the region, and a quiet end to the week is ahead in weather. Skies are clear Thursday morning, and temperatures along with humidity levels are on the way down. Temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s. Expect plenty of sunshine throughout the day. It’s a seasonably warm afternoon, with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The humidity levels remain low. There’s a bit of a breeze out of the northwest too. The overnight period brings a few clouds, but it’s quiet and cool. Friday temperatures are a bit lower, but aside from some passing afternoon clouds, it’s a seasonable and pleasant day. Expect temperatures in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. All looks quiet for Friday evening plans, and temperatures should drop fast into the 70s and 60s.

WARMING WEEKEND: The heat and humidity climb for Father’s Day weekend! Temperatures are higher Saturday under partly cloudy skies. Readings are in the lower 80s. The humidity levels start to increase too, especially during the afternoon. Father’s Day is hot and humid! There’s the chance for an isolated afternoon thunderstorm, but it should be dry for most. Temperatures are near 90 degrees! It’s muggy, with heat indices in the lower 90s.

NEXT WEEK: The heat and humidity continue to pump in for Monday. Temperatures reach the lower 90s. It’s still very sticky too, so heat indices feel like the middle to upper 90s. A couple isolated thunderstorms are possible later during the afternoon. Tuesday brings a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. It’s still very muggy, but temperatures are out of the 90s. Thunderstorm chances could linger into Wednesday as well. Temperatures are in the 80s. The humidity remains in place.

Have a great Thursday!