× World Cup, U.S. Open coverage to adjust FOX43, Antenna TV broadcast schedules

Over the next few weeks, FOX43 will air a number of FIFA World Cup matches.

This weekend in particular, we will air U.S. Open Coverage.

Both of these events will cause a shift in our normal broadcasting scheduling.

During the sporting events we televise, normal FOX43 programming will move over to Antenna TV.

Normal Antenna TV programming will be bumped off the air during those times.

These telecasts may also shorten our FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 broadcasts or even bump them from the air completely.

To find a schedule of the U.S. Open and World Cup coverage FOX43 will air, you can click the corresponding links below.

FOX43 apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause you.