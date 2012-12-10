Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Get a flu shot or get fired

Posted 3:57 AM, December 10, 2012, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PA Department of Health Announces Influenza Vaccination Week 75 employees at a hospital in Waterbury, Connecticut are on temporary, un-paid leave until they get a flu shot, and the same threats are being heard at health companies in North Carolina and Missouri.

According to the CDC, 14 states and the District of Columbia have laws that required health workers to get the flu shot and experts say it is a safeguard against the flu which kills 36 thousand people a year.
