Get a flu shot or get fired

75 employees at a hospital in Waterbury, Connecticut are on temporary, un-paid leave until they get a flu shot, and the same threats are being heard at health companies in North Carolina and Missouri.

According to the CDC, 14 states and the District of Columbia have laws that required health workers to get the flu shot and experts say it is a safeguard against the flu which kills 36 thousand people a year.

