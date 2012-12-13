Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Autopsy Results

Posted 6:30 PM, December 13, 2012, by
The autopsy results are back on British Nurse, Jacintha Saldanha. The autopsy shows she hanged herself with a scarf.  Detectives say there were also wounds on her wrists.  The nurse was duped by a pair of Australian DJs posing as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles.  They called asking about Kate Middleton, who was in the hospital for severe morning sickness.  Saldanha transferred their call into the Duchess’ room.  Three days later she killed herself.  Police say the married mother of two left three suicide notes.