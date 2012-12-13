The autopsy results are back on British Nurse, Jacintha Saldanha. The autopsy shows she hanged herself with a scarf. Detectives say there were also wounds on her wrists. The nurse was duped by a pair of Australian DJs posing as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. They called asking about Kate Middleton, who was in the hospital for severe morning sickness. Saldanha transferred their call into the Duchess’ room. Three days later she killed herself. Police say the married mother of two left three suicide notes.
Autopsy Results
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Stephon Clark shot seven times, official autopsy finds
-
Preliminary report shows mother of Madelyn Binkley had marijuana in her system
-
Woman accused of trying to abduct babies from hospitals in two states claims she was giving out Bibles
-
Nurse accused of spreading hepatitis C is just ‘a scapegoat,’ attorney says
-
Woman dies after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Florida vacation, family says
-
-
Police investigating death of 35-year-old Lebanon woman as a homicide
-
Lebanon man will serve up to six years for death of 4-month-old son
-
Bucks County family charged with neglecting 84-year-old man who died in their care
-
Police investigate suspicious death of 57-year-old Myerstown resident
-
Red Lion man charged with involuntary manslaughter in accidental shooting death of woman last year
-
-
Officials identify man killed Tuesday in police-involved shooting in Manheim Township, Lancaster County
-
Mom allegedly got drunk, smothered 3-week-old while breastfeeding, deputies say
-
Hours-long standoff ends with death of York County man