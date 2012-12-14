PASSHE, coaches reach tentative agreement on new contract

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) and the union representing athletic coaches at the 14 state-owned universities have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract.

The coaches are represented by the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties (APSCUF), the same union that represents university faculty. Details of the tentative agreement, which would run through June 30, 2015, will be released upon its ratification.

The agreement, combined with a tentative agreement announced in late October with the State College and University Professional Association (SCUPA), means PASSHE has now successfully concluded negotiations with all of its bargaining units, with the exception of the unit representing faculty.

SCUPA represents approximately 600 admissions, financial aid, residence life and other student support services officers on the 14 PASSHE campuses. SCUPA members will begin voting Monday on whether to ratify its tentative agreement with PASSHE. The coaches likely will vote sometime in late January or early February.

PASSHE Vice Chancellor for Human Resources and Labor Relations Gary Dent, speaking on behalf of the State System’s leadership, expressed his appreciation to the members of the coaches’ negotiating team for their willingness to reach a contract that is fair to both parties.

Information above provided by the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.