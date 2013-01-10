Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Robbery in Dauphin County

Posted 4:10 PM, January 10, 2013, by
A manhunt for a robbery suspect in Dauphin County.  Lower Paxton Township Police say a man robbed the Sunoco gas station in the 4000 block of Union Deposit Road at about 8:30 Wednesday night. The suspect, a black male, dressed in gray sweatpants, a green parka with a fur-lined hood and a black knit cap walked into the store and asked the clerk for a pack of Newport cigarettes.

The suspect then ordered the clerk to give him the cash or he would hurt her. He kept a hand in his coat pocket indicating that he had a gun but no weapon was displayed.  After getting some cash, he ran out the front door toward the Hampton Inn next door.

Sunoco

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect. Anyone with information on the identity of the robber is asked to contact Lower Paxton Township Police at (717) 657-5656, the anonymous Tip-Line at (717) 724-8317 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-262-3080.