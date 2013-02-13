Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

LGBT Equality Caucus is growing

Posted 4:17 PM, February 13, 2013, by , Updated at 09:35AM, March 12, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The Pennsylvania Legislature’s LGBT Equality Caucus held a press conference today at the state capitol to announce that its membership is growing dramatically. This growth corresponds with strong support reflected in a new poll for equal civil rights conducted by the Pittsburgh firm CivicScience for Equality Pennsylvania.