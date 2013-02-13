The Pennsylvania Legislature’s LGBT Equality Caucus held a press conference today at the state capitol to announce that its membership is growing dramatically. This growth corresponds with strong support reflected in a new poll for equal civil rights conducted by the Pittsburgh firm CivicScience for Equality Pennsylvania.
LGBT Equality Caucus is growing
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
