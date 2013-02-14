Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Georgie Lou’s in Carlisle has sweets and treats for every taste

Posted 11:11 AM, February 14, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

1 Comment

  • Georgie Lou's

    Thanks for stoppin by–but the name of the store is Georgie Lou’s Retro Candy & Gifts. No biggie, though!

Comments are closed.