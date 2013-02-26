Gov. Corbett asks judge to deny NCAA motion to dismiss lawsuit

Governor Tom Corbett is asking a judge to deny the NCAA’s request to dismiss his lawsuit against the collegiate organization.

In court documents filed Monday, Corbett said the NCAA’s motion was written to “combat the groundswell of public criticism against the embattled organization.”

Corbett also argued the NCAA was wrong when it said the sanctions handed down to Penn State University were voted on by the school’s board of trustees.

The lawsuit focuses on the penalties given to Penn State in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal — penalties, Corbett says, were unjustified because the school did not violate any NCAA policies.