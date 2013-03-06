Rumors are swirling around the Royal Palace after Kate Middleton may have accidentally revealed the sex of her baby. It happened when a woman handed the Dutchess a teddy bear during an appearance. That’s when Kate said “Thank You, I’ll take that for my d–.” She stopped there. The woman asked if she meant daughter but Kate said she and William didn’t know yet. When pressed again, the Dutchess said they weren’t telling. The Royal family’s tradition is to announce the sex of the baby with a note posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace, after birth.
Letting it Slip?
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
