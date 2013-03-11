Harrisburg City Islanders kickoff training camp

The City Islanders have kicked off their season with the start of training camp. Its a special year for the pro soccer team. They are celebrating their 10 year anniversary.

Bill Becher, City Islanders Head Coach

“Yeah, its exciting. When you get into it, you never think 10 years don the road but I am very excited and happy that we are going strong. Hopefully with the connection with the Union, that this continues to get better and we keep seeing improvements and moving forward.”

That connection with the Union from major league soccer means the Islanders will get some very talented players on their roster from Philadelphia, which could put Harrisburg back, in championship contention.

Bill Becher, City Islanders Head Coach

“Look at the last two seasons, our record was identical in the regular season. In 2011, we made a good run and got to the finals and last year we got knocked out in the 1st game but the team that beat us went on and won the championship so we have had some success the last couple years and we want to keep building on that.”

That success has spread far and wide, attracting players from as far away as Florida and the U-K. They’re hoping to score a spot on the Islanders roster.

Sam Brooks, soccer player from England

“It would mean so much to me. I was at the pro soccer level when I was in England when I was younger. I just love training every day and doing the thing I enjoy most.”

Brian Sylvestre, soccer player from Florida

“Its a good opportunity for me try out and show my full potential and hopefully sign on to the team and hopefully get into a couple game this year.”

The City Islanders have their season opener April 13th at Pittsburgh. The home opener is April 27th against Rochester.