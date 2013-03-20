$1,000 Worth of Mucinex Stolen from CVS

The men in these pictures are suspected of stealing over $1,000 worth of Mucinex from the CVS store on Gettysburg Pike in Upper Allen Township. The suspects entered the store around 3:30pm on Tuesday, March 19.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Upper Allen Police at 717-238-9676 or the anonymous tip line at 717-591-3790.
1 Comment
Kevin L.
Funny how the first guy knew there was a camera and forgot to tell his partner…… they will end up catching the guy who didnt cover his face and then that guy will snitch on the other….lol so your both caught anyways….. stupid is as stupid does.
