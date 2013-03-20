Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

$1,000 Worth of Mucinex Stolen from CVS

Posted 6:31 AM, March 20, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

snap-1

The men in these pictures are suspected of stealing over $1,000 worth of Mucinex from the CVS store on Gettysburg Pike in Upper Allen Township. The suspects entered the store around 3:30pm on Tuesday, March 19.

snap-2Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Upper Allen Police at 717-238-9676 or the anonymous tip line at 717-591-3790.

snap-3

snap-5

1 Comment

  • Kevin L.

    Funny how the first guy knew there was a camera and forgot to tell his partner…… they will end up catching the guy who didnt cover his face and then that guy will snitch on the other….lol so your both caught anyways….. stupid is as stupid does.

Comments are closed.