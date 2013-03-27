Should airlines charge by weight ?

A Norwegian Professor says if you’re overweight you should have to pay. Dr. Bharat Bhatta says it only fair that heavier airline passengers pay more to fly. He says he’s not being discriminatory, it’s simple math.

“Because I am a straight up economist, for me, it is not discriminatory at all,” says Bhatta

According to AirlineReporter.com , “Weight equals money. The heavier the plane, the more fuel it takes to move it, and the more it costs.”

Samoa Air, a private operator, is already charging by the pound. Its website proclaims: “Samoa Air, Introducing a world first; ‘Pay only for what you weigh’! We at Samoa Air are keeping airfares fair, by charging our passengers only for what they weigh.”

Other airlines are dealing with weight issues in other ways. Quantas is installing carbon fiber seats to lighten the load so it can save money on fuel.

So what do you think? Should you have to pay more to fly ?