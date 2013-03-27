Should airlines charge by weight ?

A Norwegian Professor says if you’re overweight you should have to pay. Dr. Bharat Bhatta says it only fair that heavier airline passengers pay more to fly. He says he’s not being discriminatory, it’s simple math.
“Because I am a straight up economist, for me, it is not discriminatory at all,” says Bhatta
According to AirlineReporter.com , “Weight equals money. The heavier the plane, the more fuel it takes to move it, and the more it costs.”
Samoa Air, a private operator, is already charging by the pound. Its website proclaims: “Samoa Air, Introducing a world first; ‘Pay only for what you weigh’! We at Samoa Air are keeping airfares fair, by charging our passengers only for what they weigh.”
Other airlines are dealing with weight issues in other ways. Quantas is installing carbon fiber seats to lighten the load so it can save money on fuel.
So what do you think? Should you have to pay more to fly ?
Heather
We have a severe problem with obesity in this country. Not only is it disgusting but it is harmful to the person's health. I agree with this professor, perhaps it will help open the eyes of America concerning this issue.
jeff
Very unfair…..very discriminative…..just plain wrong to punish someone on their obesity!!!
FFD
This is absolutely amazing. Make the disgusting fat people wake up
Nancy
I think that this kind of bullying is a clear violation of our civil rights. I have lost 90 pounds in the last year. It's not about what a passenger weighs, it is about one person or airline bullying passengers. Any airline that takes this non-sense in and uses it will be boycotted by me. I am sure the rich would not want to be charged based on what they can afford.
sharon
how much per lb. if
