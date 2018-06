(CNN) — The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday it will delay the closures of 149 federal-contract air traffic control towers until June 15.

Last month, the FAA announced it would eliminate funding for these regional airport towers to help it meet $637 million in forced spending cuts.

The tower closures had been scheduled to begin April 7, phased in over four weeks. The towers are low- or moderate-volume facilities staffed by contractors.

CNN’s Jim Barnett contributed to this story.