East Lampeter Township searching for wanted man

East Lampeter Township Police were called to a reported assault around 10:30 p.m. on Forest Hills Road on Wednesday evening. A woman at the residence told police her ex-boyfriend, 30-year old Tryshawn Devon Dixon, punched her in the face and choked her during an argument.

The woman suffered injuries to her neck and face and Dixon fled the scene before police arrived. He was last seen driving a blue Dodge Neon.

Dixon faces charges of Domestic Violence and Simple Assault. There is a warrant out for his arrest and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676.