Suspect in Quincy Township triple-murder to plead guilty

A man accused of accused of kidnapping his daughter after killing three people–including his estranged wife–in Quincy Township in July 2012 is scheduled to plead guilty on May 10 in Franklin County Court.

Kevin Cleeves, 36, of Waynesboro, will plead guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and will receive three consecutive life sentences, according to Franklin County District Attorney Matthew Fogal.

“I have consulted extensively with the surviving family members and the Pennsylvania State Police before agreeing to the above sentence(s), ” Fogal stated in a news release. ” I have considered many factors, not the least of which is the potential emotional trauma to be inflicted upon the innocent young girl who witnessed her mother’s murders, if she were to be called as a witness in a trial.”

Cleeves is accused of shooting his estranged wife, Brandi Killingsworth-Cleeves, 25, her boyfriend, Vincent L. Santucci Jr., 29 and Santucci’s mother, Rosemary Holma, 55, on July 27.

After the shooting he allegedly kidnapped his 4-year-old daughter, Leia.

He was arrested the next day in Austintown, Ohio.