Willow Street woman charged in hit-and-run pedestrian accident

Charges have been filed against a woman who fled the scene after she struck an 8-year-old girl with her SUV in Lancaster County on April 29, police said. Jennifer N. Leibley, 21, of Willow Street, is facing numerous charges including accidents involving death or personal injuries and failing to yield to the right-of-way of pedestrians.

The girl was struck by Leibley’s SUV as she was crossing the street at the intersection of Jennings Drive and Michelle Drive in Manheim Township, police said. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Witnesses provided police with a description of the SUV which lead them to Leibley.