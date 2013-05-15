Warmer and unsettled afternoon

The afternoon forecast brings warmer temperatures to the Lower Susquehanna Valley, but a warm front hanging along the region makes for an unsettled forecast. Based on morning satellite and radar imagery, through the early afternoon a few isolated showers or sprinkles remain possible, especially to the northwest. Locations include, but are not limited to, Mifflin, Juniata, and Perry counties. Afternoon breaks of sunshine help to warm temperatures into the 70s. The combination of this afternoon heating and the warm front makes parts of the forecast tricky. It appears we’ll see enough sunshine along the front to spark some thunderstorms during the afternoon for some. A few of these storms could be on the stronger side, with damaging winds a possibility. Enough sunshine can also bring our southern counties into the lower 80s. Should the clouds hang a little more than expected and early isolated showers become more widespread, many are stuck in the lower 70s, and thunderstorm activity becomes more limited. Either way, expect warmer and more unsettled conditions!