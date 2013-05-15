The afternoon forecast brings warmer temperatures to the Lower Susquehanna Valley, but a warm front hanging along the region makes for an unsettled forecast. Based on morning satellite and radar imagery, through the early afternoon a few isolated showers or sprinkles remain possible, especially to the northwest. Locations include, but are not limited to, Mifflin, Juniata, and Perry counties. Afternoon breaks of sunshine help to warm temperatures into the 70s. The combination of this afternoon heating and the warm front makes parts of the forecast tricky. It appears we’ll see enough sunshine along the front to spark some thunderstorms during the afternoon for some. A few of these storms could be on the stronger side, with damaging winds a possibility. Enough sunshine can also bring our southern counties into the lower 80s. Should the clouds hang a little more than expected and early isolated showers become more widespread, many are stuck in the lower 70s, and thunderstorm activity becomes more limited. Either way, expect warmer and more unsettled conditions!
Warmer and unsettled afternoon
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Skies slowly brighten and temperatures are back near 80 degrees
-
Another foggy start Tuesday, then warm and humid with a stray thunderstorm
-
Some sunshine Monday with warmer temperatures, but an isolated thunderstorm chance remains
-
Muggy and not as warm, with a better chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms on Wednesday
-
Warmer and more humid for Friday with an isolated thunderstorm; more unsettled for the weekend
-
-
Beautiful Thursday ahead with abundant sunshine and warm temperatures
-
Very warm and humid Friday with strong to severe storms possible during the afternoon and evening
-
Warm and muggy Tuesday with strong to severe thunderstorms possible
-
A dreary start to Memorial Day gradually sees some improvement during the afternoon
-
Warm and stuffy with a few late thunderstorms Friday, then the weekend remains unsettled
-
-
Wednesday is pleasantly comfortable despite warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine
-
Drier and a bit cooler Friday, but severe storms are possible again for Mother’s Day weekend
-
Showers and some heavy thunderstorms likely Thursday