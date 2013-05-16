Steelers great Jerome Bettis tackles severe allergies

Up to six million Americans may be at risk for anaphylaxis – a severe allergic reaction that happens quickly and may cause death. Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis, who is severely allergic to shellfish, has joined forces with Sanofi US to spread awareness about the importance of being properly prepared when at risk for anaphylaxis.

Together, Bettis and Sanofi US are launching The Severe Allergy & Anaphylaxis Playbook – a guide of valuable “plays” or tips to help people living with severe allergies, and their caregivers, avoid allergens and plan effectively in case of an emergency. Although Bettis has a food allergy, the Playbook includes tips applicable to people with various types of severe allergies.