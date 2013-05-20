Amtrak service remains suspended between New York & New Haven, Connecticut

Amtrak service remains suspended between New York and New Haven, Connecticut with limited Northeast Regional service available between Boston and New Haven, following a derailment involving Metro-North Railroad trans near Bridgeport, Connecticut last Friday.

Amtrak operations between New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC continue to operate normally.

Metro-North Railroad is offering alternate transportation for passengers traveling between New Haven and Grand Central Terminal via a train-bus-train connection. Amtrak passengers using this option will need to arrange for transportation between Grand Central and New York Penn Station. For information on Metro-North travel options, visit MTA.info.

There is no estimate on service restoration. Additional service updates will provided when available.

Passengers who have paid but choose not to travel due to this service disruption can receive a refund or a voucher for future travel. Some reservations booked online can be modified or canceled on Amtrak.com or by using the free Amtrak mobile app.