So what does floor crew Sean’s shirt really say? Watch to find out!
A t-shirt or an eye test?
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Police chief home with family after bullet-proof vest saves his life
-
Toddler killed in Harrisburg house fire, two firefighters hurt
-
World Cup 2018: The history of football kits and why we care about them
-
Lancaster community remembers neighbor who died in fire after stove was left on
-
8 women accuse actor Morgan Freeman of sexual harassment, inappropriate behavior
-
-
After baby hears for first time in viral video, mom works to empower other parents
-
In a superhero cape, he feeds the hungry and homeless. And he’s only 4
-
FOX43 Finds Out: Router Hackers
-
Two adults, four children displaced following two-alarm fire in West York
-
‘Ask Evan’: “Why does PennDOT repair potholes during rush hour?
-
-
PennDOT officials urge drivers to exercise caution as road construction season begins
-
Caring through chemo: Local mother finds purpose in her cancer diagnosis
-
Drivers wanted at local school bus companies