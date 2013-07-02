Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Harrisburg Police substation opens

Posted 5:10 PM, July 2, 2013, by , Updated at 06:27PM, July 2, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A new police substation officially opened Tuesday afternoon in Harrisburg.  It’s located at the Hess Gas Station at the intersection of Cameron and Market Streets. Police say it will help them conduct their jobs more efficiently. The substation allows officers to do their paperwork right after a crime has been committed in that neighborhood.  The city is making public safety its top priority and hopes the station can help.  This is the fifth substation police have opened in Harrisburg.