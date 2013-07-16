The heat is on; Landscapers and kids take cover

York County – Scorching temperatures and soaring heat indexes are making for oppressive conditions across Central Pennsylvania. Today is day three of the heat wave which is expected to continue for the rest of the week and possibly into the weekend.

On a day like today, few people would think of spending the whole day outside. But for some, there are no other options.

“It really doesn’t matter what is going on weather wise, you have to do it what you have to do sometimes,” said Jeff Hammond of Hammond Lawn and Landscape.

For Hammond, outdoors is his office.

“It’s a real pain to try and work in,” he said.

Between mowing and trimming, the conditions can get quite sultry.

“(We put) towels around the neck, bandanas around the head, just trying to keep as cool as possible,” Hammond said.

It is a tall task with temperatures soaring to the mid 90’s and the heat index topping 100 degrees.

“We try to go as long as we possibly can before passing out,” said Hammond.

One way to beat the blazing sun, of course, the shade. Another way, right here baby, hot dogs, Kona Ice and sticky brownies. Oh, to be a kid again.

“It’s very hot out,” said 4th grader Camden Groft.

The kids at Longs Park day camp in Dallastown, York County are cooling down with some shaved ice. The Kona Ice is definitely hitting the spot.

“It cools you down and it feels good when you are out in the sun,” said 4th grader Zander Leik.

“I like to say that I serve smile in a cup,” said Joni Elmore of Kona Ice.

With ten stops on the docket today, Joni Elmore is in hot demand. Anything with ice in the title is certainly going to be a winner.

“Everyone has a few extra dollars sometimes in this economy to treat themselves and this is a nice way to do it,” she said.