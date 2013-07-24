Motion to delay in Hernandez case

A Massachusetts judge on Wednesday granted the prosecution’s motion to delay a probable cause hearing in the case of Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots player who is charged with murder in the June slaying of Odin Lloyd.

The hearing is now set for August 22 at 2 p.m. Hernandez remains held without opportunity for bail.

[Original story]

(CNN) — A Suffolk County grand jury looking into the double homicide of two men in Boston’s South End last July has been meeting for at least two weeks, a law enforcement source close to the investigation told CNN on Wednesday.

Prosecutors are presenting evidence to try to connect former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez to those shootings, according to the source,

Hernandez is currently charged with premeditated murder stemming from the death of a man in June.