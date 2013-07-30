Clouds return along with a stray shower

Our lovely weather will be changing as high pressure drifts away. The evening will be quite nice under mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 70s.

MIDWEEK CHANGE

Tomorrow, the clouds will be increasing through the day as a cold front approaches. There will be disturbance that comes close which may trigger a stray shower in the late afternoon and evening. Highs will warm into the low 80s under a southerly flow.

Rain chances go way up by Thursday. Some areas are likely to pick up an inch or more of rain before a cold front sweeps across the area. Highs will be held in the mid to upper 70s.

PLEASANT END TO THE WEEK

We should enjoy a nice Friday as Thursday’s system moves east of us. Highs will be in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

The weekend looks to be a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the low 80s. There is a small chance for an isolated shower on Saturday. More sunshine by Sunday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

A nice start to the week Monday with highs in the low 80s will be replaced with clouds as they increase towards the evening with the next system arriving Tuesday. Showers will keep temperatures in the 70s.

MaryEllen Pann, Chief Meteorologist

Like me on Facebook: maryellenpannfox43

Follow me on Twitter: @MaryEllenFox43