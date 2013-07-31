Patients at Bethesda Mission Benefits from Dental Clinic Expansion

The Bethesda Mission, in Harrisburg, is making over its dental clinic to serve more people in need, throughout the community.

Before this year, Bruce Pringle’s life was centered around alcohol.

“I was homeless on a four wheel walker, out here in the cold, sleeping outside, finding blankets and my life was pretty much havoc,” says Bruce.

When he arrived at the Bethesda Mission in January, he says his physical condition was desperately in need of help.

Bruce says, “I had bad front teeth, yellowing, crack in tooth, dark spot, embarrassed to smile.”

So Bruce began treatment at a 4-year-old dental clinic at the Bethesda. He says the clinic’s a blessing that’s about to expand to a 5,000 square foot space.

Bethesda Mission Executive Director, Chuck Wingate, says the move will meet a growing demand for dental care.

Wingate says, “A lot of folks just can’t afford to go to a dentist, so they may have gone years without professional care. Any by the time they do come to us, they probably need 4 or 5 hours on average of dental care.”

The volunteer operated 2-chair clinic will become a 4-chair clinic.

Bruce says, “You have people in the community that need it and they do it here for free.”

Bruce needs weekly dental check-ups, so a clinic expansion puts happiness back into his life.

“Now I can smile again, I haven’t experienced that in over 30 years.”

The nearly $1 million project is being paid for by donors. Renovations are expected to begin the end of August.

If you would like to help, contact the Bethesda Mission.