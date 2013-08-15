Maryland man charged with attempted homicide of Shippensburg woman

A Maryland man is charged with attempted homicide after police say he forced his way into a woman’s home, attacked her and left her lying on the ground. It happened Wednesday morning on the 100 block of Roxbury Road in Shippensburg. Joseph Russel Sine, 25, of Clayton Maryland, allegedly assaulted Christine Gresty, 21, at her home. He fled the scene before police arrived but then crashed his vehicle on I-81 in Franklin County and was arrested by State Police.

Gresty’s injuries were severe enough to require treatment at the hospital.

Sine was also hospitalized, as a result of his crash, and then taken to Cumberland County Prison on charges of attempted homicide. Bail was denied. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 19th in front of Magisterial District Justice Anthony Adams.