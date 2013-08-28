Search resumes for missing baby

Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Police in the Columbia area are resuming the search for a baby missing for over three weeks and presumed dead. Hamza Ali, 7 months old, was taken from his mother in Upper Darby Township on August 4th. Her boyfriend, Ummad Rushdi, has since been charged with kidnapping and murder. Rushdi, of Windsor Township, York County, is suspected of burying the baby somewhere in York or Lancaster County.

According to court documents, Rushdi told Hamza Ali’s mother he gave the baby a Muslim burial. He allegedly told investigators they will never find the boy. In the weeks since Hamza Ali was reported missing, investigators have searched Rushdi’s residence at 979 Caslte Pond Drive in Windsor Township, Modern Landfill in Lower Windsor Township and in the Columbia area, where Rushdi’s abandoned car was located the day after Ali went missing. Police have employed dogs trained to search for human remains, and have found evidence Rushdi left behind, but not the body of Hamza Ali.

