State Police in Lancaster: We may have recovered your stuff

State Police are inviting victims of recent burglaries in Lancaster County to view a cache of items recovered from an accused burglar. William Rehm III was arrested by State Police following burglaries at 241 Bethesda Church Road in Martic Township and 121 Smithville Road in Providence Township. Police have recovered items available for viewing at the Troop J Barracks, 2099 Lincoln Highway East, at the following times:

Thursday, September 12 from 8am to 4pm

Friday September 14 from 8am to 4pm

Saturday September 14 from 6 to 12 pm