Man in drunken driver viral video confession pleads guilty

Graham Winch, (HLNtv.com) — [Breaking news update, 11:17 a.m. ET]

An Ohio judge has accepted the guilty plea of Matthew Cordle, a man who confessed in an online video to killing a man in a June drunken-driving crash.

Cordle, who pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony count of aggravated vehicular homicide and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, faces a prison sentence of between two and eight years.

Sentencing has been scheduled for October 10.

[Initial post, 10:48 a.m. ET]

(HLNtv.com) An Ohio man who confessed in a viral video that he killed a man while driving drunk kept his word Wednesday, pleading guilty to his charges.

Matthew Cordle, 22, appeared in a Columbus, Ohio, courtroom wearing handcuffs and his khaki jail uniform as he pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

He appeared calm and collected as he told the judge he wanted to change his original plea — which he entered on September 11 — from not guilty to guilty.

“Yes, your honor,” Cordle said, confirming his plea to the judge.

Cordle posted a YouTube video on September 3 confessing to driving while drunk and killing 61-year old Vincent Canzani on June 22.